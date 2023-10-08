5 potential opponents for Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Roman Reigns is reportedly set to work the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event. The Tribal Chief main evented last year's Crown Jewel when he retained his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Logan Paul in a solid match.

Though WWE has yet to announce Roman Reigns' Crown Jewel 2023 opponent, some reports claim The Head of the Table will be putting his championship on the line against John Cena. Speaking of Cena, the 16-time World Champion defeated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match with LA Knight at Fastlane 2023.

Expand Tweet

That said, let's look at five potential opponents for Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

#5 Bobby Lashley has a history with Roman Reigns

Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns have quite an interesting history together. The pair fought at Extreme Rules 2018. In fact, The All Mighty is one of the few men with a pinfall win against the former Big Dog, having defeated him nearly five years ago.

Lashley's current career path has put him in a stable with The Street Profits. It is possible that the trio could face The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa) on the road to Crown Jewel, eventually setting up a match between the masters of the spear at the Saudi event.

#4 Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Damian Priest has repeatedly teased cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. The Archer of Infamy wanted to cash against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at Fastlane 2023 but was stopped by Rhea Ripley because of his knee injury.

Expand Tweet

With Priest no longer in possession of the tag team title (he and Finn Balor dropped them to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Fastlane), Mr. Money in the Bank can potentially challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

#3 AJ Styles has unfinished business with The Bloodline

AJ Styles was one of Roman Reigns' most formidable challengers for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2016. The pair had back-to-back classics at Payback and Extreme Rules. The Phenomenal One failed to beat The Bloodline leader on both occasions.

Styles reignited his feud with The Bloodline a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown. He was originally supposed to be John Cena's partner at Fastlane but was sidelined because of an attack by Jimmy and Sikoa. The former WWE Champion might return on the road to Crown Jewel 2023 to set up a feud with The Tribal Chief.

#2 John Cena is Reigns' rumored opponent for the Saudi show

John Cena has been feuding with members of the Anoa'i family for the past 20 years. Cena has beaten Rikishi, Umaga, and The Rock. He's also put The Usos in their place. However, the 16-time World Champion is 2-0 against Roman Reigns in singles competition – something that can potentially lead to his rumored feud with The Tribal Chief.

Expand Tweet

That said, Dave Meltzer is reporting that WWE isn't going with Cena vs. Reigns III at the Saudi premium live event. Since there's no official confirmation at the time of the writing, fans should take the report with a grain of salt.

#1 LA Knight was super over at Crown Jewel 2022

LA Knight is unlike any other superstar the WWE Universe has seen in a long time. The 40-year-old is the fastest-rising talent in the sports entertainment juggernaut. It's hard to even fathom how far Knight has come within a span of a single year.

WWE reportedly has big plans for the self-proclaimed Megastar. Knight pinned Jimmy Uso in his and Cena's tag team match against The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023. Fans would, without a doubt, love to see Knight take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

WWE can potentially create a storyline where Knight talks about not being able to get his moment at Crown Jewel 2022 but finally getting the opportunity this time by going for the richest prize in sports entertainment on November 4 in Saudi Arabia.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.