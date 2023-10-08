Why did Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes become Tag Team Champions at WWE Fastlane? 5 Possible reasons

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes did the unthinkable at WWE Fastlane. The pair defeated The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the October 7th Premium Live Event.

Fans were convinced that The Judgment Day was to have a lengthy reign with the tag team tiles. It is worth mentioning that Balor and Priest had won the championships from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a Steel City Street Fight at Payback 2023.

With that being said, let’s discuss five possible reasons why Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes became WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions at WWE Fastlane.

#5. Title loss leads to eventual split of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day ran into major differences after Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase at the namesake Premium Live Event in July.

The Archer of Infamy also cost Finn Balor his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins on multiple occasions.

It is possible that Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes' win at WWE Fastlane could lead to an eventual split of The Judgment Day. WWE has been teasing an implosion for months, and that might’ve received its final trigger with the huge loss at Fastlane.

#4. World title win for Damian Priest

Damian Priest was the first person to accept Edge’s invitation to join The Judgment Day. The Archer of Infamy could be the first person to walk out of the faction. However, fans might’ve to wait to see if he leaves out of his own violation or is forced to by other members.

Priest has the Money in the Bank briefcase, but he has been unable to cash in the contract thus far. WWE could use Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes' win at WWE Fastlane 2023 to have Damian Priest win the World Heavyweight Championship later during the show.

#3. More trouble for JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh has been vying for a spot in the Judgment Day for weeks. He’s put his body on the line for the faction on numerous occasions. Finn Balor is convinced his former protégé has pure intentions of joining the group, but Priest doesn’t.

As seen on WWE Fastlane, McDonagh inadvertently cost Balor and Priest the title match against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The Irish Ace went for Rhodes with the briefcase but hit Priest’s injured knee instead, allowing the American Nightmare to drop the Archer of Infamy with a Cross Rhodes on the table.

#2. New opponents for Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes will come face-to-face with new challengers unless The Judgment Day calls for a rematch on WWE RAW next Monday. With that said, the American Nightmare and Main Event Jey might already know who their next opponents will be.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could challenge Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for the tag team titles on RAW next Monday. Owens explicitly stated the champions walking out of Fastlane 2023 should expect them as their challengers.

#1. Tag team titles to split on SmackDown after WWE Fastlane

The SmackDown and RAW tag team titles were unified on the May 20, 2022, episode of the blue brand, when The Usos defeated RK-Bro for the belts. WWE has since accepted the championships as one single championship but that could change on SmackDown after WWE Fastlane.

Triple H is set to make his appearance on the October 13th episode of the blue brand. The Game might announce new tag team titles for RAW and SmackDown, allowing Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes to keep the belts on the red brand.

WWE Fastlane is currently streaming on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere.

