Popular WWE Superstar sends a message to Damian Priest on his birthday amid recent tension

WWE star JD McDonagh took to Twitter to wish Damian Priest on his birthday. He even sent a message aimed at the current Tag Team Champion courtesy of his tweet.

McDonagh has been trying to gain the trust of The Judgment Day and is yet to officially join the faction, despite being a good friend of Finn Balor. He also assisted Balor and Priest in winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at the Payback Premium Live Event.

Taking to Twitter, McDonagh wished Priest on his birthday, despite the current Tag Team Champion verbally destroying the Irishman on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Check out McDonagh's tweet and wish to Priest:

"Happy birthday @ArcherOfInfamy, CHAMP. Don't mention it," wrote McDonagh.

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley claimed that she doesn't completely trust JD McDonagh

Rhea Ripley has admitted that she doesn't fully trust JD McDonagh and isn't even sure if she likes him.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator addressed McDonagh's relationship with her Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor.

The WWE Women's World Champion even mentioned that she has known The Irish Ace for a while due to her time in NXT UK. Ripley said:

"JD is obviously Finn's friend. I've known him for a while too just from NXT UK. But The Judgment Day, we're such a close family, we all have each other's backs, and we all look out for each other. I just don't know exactly where he lies with all of that just yet. I don't fully trust him. I don't fully like him."

The Judgment Day is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. McDonagh could possibly team up with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio for a multi-man feud against the babyfaces of Monday Night RAW.

