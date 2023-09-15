"I don't fully like him" – Rhea Ripley explains beef with WWE RAW star (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley has formed a close bond with fellow Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor over the last year. However, she is not convinced by the group's newest associate, JD McDonagh.

In recent weeks, the Irishman has spoken to his compatriot Balor several times backstage on RAW. His conversations with the former Universal Champion initially caused friction in The Judgment Day, with Priest questioning McDonagh's intentions.

Ripley admitted to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that she also has trust issues regarding McDonagh's sudden desire to align with The Judgment Day:

"JD is obviously Finn's friend. I've known him for a while too just from NXT UK. But The Judgment Day, we're such a close family, we all have each other's backs, and we all look out for each other. I just don't know exactly where he lies with all of that just yet. I don't fully trust him. I don't fully like him." [6:14 – 6:44]

Why Rhea Ripley needs more from JD McDonagh

A long-time friend of Finn Balor, JD McDonagh recently tried to win over Damian Priest by gifting him a personalized Money in the Bank briefcase. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion also recorded a statement-making win over Sami Zayn on behalf of The Judgment Day on the September 4 episode of RAW.

Despite his recent efforts, Rhea Ripley says McDonagh still has a long way to go to prove his worth to her:

"Obviously, he's done a few good things recently like giving Priest the new briefcase and sticking up for Dom and taking his place against Sami. But, at the end of the day, it's gonna take a lot more than that. You have to prove yourself to be a part of The Judgment Day and you have to prove that you are willing to do anything for this family, and it's gonna take a lot more than that, so we'll see where it goes. I'm not fully convinced." [6:45 – 7:13]

In the same interview, Ripley claimed one of her Judgment Day stablemates has the potential to replace Roman Reigns as WWE's top guy.

