Plans to break up the Judgment Day; name of member to be thrown out reported

The Judgment Day has become one of the most dangerous factions in WWE. All four members currently hold a title and Damian Priest also holds the Money In The Bank briefcase. A report claims that the team may break up after Priest has a failed cash-in attempt.

All members of the faction slowly and steadily collected their gold by working as a team. Rhea Ripley beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania earlier this year to win the Women's World Championship. Later in the year, Dominik won the North American Championship thanks to Ripley's presence. The final members to win a title were Damian Priest and Finn Balor who won the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Payback.

It looks like The Judgment Day is stronger than ever. But Xero News is reporting that WWE has plans to break them up. The report claims that Damian Priest would tease a cash-in towards the end of the year and finally fail in January. The failed cash-in would result in Priest being removed from the faction.

"So it seems Priest will be teasing his cash in later in the year around end of Nov/Dec to finally do it in Jan. Hearing its likely going to be failed cash in and this will lead to him being thrown out of Judgment Day"

Expand Tweet

Will there be another member to join The Judgment Day?

The WWE Universe is always speculating whether another member would join the current four-member faction. The closest to possibly joining right now is JD McDonagh. The Irish wrestler has been seen helping the group every now and then but hasn't really been able to get on their best side.

A few weeks ago, Judgment Day approached Jey Uso with the proposition of aligning with them. In the subsequent weeks, Jey made his decision, choosing not to join the faction when he superkicked all three male members during a match between him and Drew McIntyre.

Do you think Judgment Day will add another member to their ranks? Sound off in the comments section below.