WWE decided to unify the WWE and Universal Championships and the RAW and SmackDown Tag titles last year. Roman Reigns was recently presented with a singular belt but Paul Heyman still carries the other two belts.

The Usos unified the tag team Championships last year but lost them to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. Owens and Zayn still bring both sets of titles to the ring in segments.

While WWE has presented new titles to replace the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles, they still haven't addressed the tag team belts. One recent report mentioned that a potential plan was in place to divide the titles.

The Prizefighter was rumored to have an angry breakdown and hand over one set of belts. Whether this is true or not, here are four reasons why the tag team Championships should be split back between RAW and SmackDown.

#4 Owens and Zayn still carry around both sets of titles

Kevin Owens doesn't mind holding both titles

Just like The Tribal Chief, Owens and Zayn still physically carry both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles to the ring. Fans see the belts every time the Champions make an appearance.

With so many changes to titles following WrestleMania 39, it stands to reason that something will happen over the summer with the tag team belts.

WWE officials might be waiting to address the titles, but Zayn and Owens are only mentioned as SmackDown Tag Team Champions on WWE.com's home page. Clicking on the actual bio shows both brands.

#3 Having two sets of titles provides another storyline

Without titles to chase, the Street Profits don't have much to do

Writers are always looking for new angles and storylines for their performers. The easiest way to book an angle is if it involves a Championship.

By splitting the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles, it would provide both brands with a slam-dunk storyline. All writers would have to do is come up with a feud and the teams.

This isn't to say it should be booked for the sake of booking, but teams like RKO-Bro and The Usos made magic on their respective brands. RK-Bro was an odd team that anchored RAW while the Usos were embroiled in The Bloodline saga.

#2 It might be the only title some stars win

Regarding the Street Profits and the New Day, tag team gold is the only title Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, and Xavier Woods have won in WWE.

If only one set of Championships was available during their primes, then both teams might have had fewer runs or no runs at all as Champions. The same can be said for Otis, Chad Gable, Cedric Alexander, and Omos.

Some stars never move beyond the mid-card or tag team divisions. Having two sets of titles gives those stars a Championship to chase if they aren't main-eventing WrestleMania or other premium live events.

#1 WWE has many teams to carry each brand's tag division

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince already had a tag team title shot

During the 2023 WWE Draft, RAW selected Owens and Zayn, Imperium, The New Day, Viking Raiders, Alpha Academy, The Judgment Day, Indus Sher, and Los Lotharios. The New Day, Viking Raiders, and Alpha Academy are former Champions.

SmackDown's division includes The Usos, Brawling Brutes, the Good Brothers, Hit Row, the Street Profits, the LWO, and Pretty Deadly. The Good Brothers, Profits, and Usos have won tag team gold.

WWE has plenty of worthy teams to support two sets of tag team belts. Pretty Deadly has proven in a short amount of time that they are future Champions. Anyone who watches NXT knows the capabilities of the LWO and Imperium. With a single set of titles, fewer teams will have the opportunity to win the belts.

