WWE plans to split tag team titles in a unique way - Reports

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been facing many difficulties since winning the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. The duo's burden might be lightened soon as the tag team titles could be split.

Zayn and Owens reunited to face The Bloodline and go after the coveted tag team gold at WrestleMania 39. The pair defeated The Usos and ended their legendary championship reign in a perfect WrestleMania moment.

Since their 'Mania victory, the Canadian duo has been fending off challengers on both brands. Many teams have lined up to face them and have infuriated Kevin Owens on multiple occasions with their antics. This angle could now lead to a significant change in the title picture.

According to Xero News, WWE plans to uniquely split the tag team championships. Owens is expected to have a "meltdown" and hand over one set of titles to the management.

It's unclear when this rumored angle will take place. But it seems it could be coming soon and will likely lead to the crowning of a new champion in one of the brands.

Veteran blasts WWE for making Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn copy an iconic duo's act

Vince Russo has criticized WWE for not resolving a repetitive problem following last night's episode of Monday Night RAW. The former head writer criticized the company for its inconsistencies in the show.

The WWE veteran pointed out the pairing of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's segments last night on RAW as examples. Russo stated that the tandem's character traits were inspired by Abbott and Costello's comedy routine.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that WWE would stretch this act until Owens and Zayn lost their credibility.

"For me, there is nothing to cling on to. There is nothing to put your hooks on. There is nothing there. Okay, bro, they came up with the Abbott and Costello comedy routine between Owens and Zayn, and now we're just going to beat that horse to death. That's going to be their thing every single week. Again, bro, I'm not going to get mad anymore. I look at it this way. These are all professionals, from the producers to the wrestlers themselves, to the writers, these are all professionals. This is not, in my opinion, this is not a professional show." [7:30 - 8:20]

"I don't have an anger problem. I have an idiot problem."

Who do you think Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn should face next? Sound off in the comments section below.

