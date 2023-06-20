Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' act is copied from an iconic duo, says veteran, who blasts WWE for unprofessional RAW (Exclusive)

Another RAW episode is in the books on the road to Money in the Bank 2023, and WWE still faces the same problems, noted Vince Russo. The former writer also called out the company for a repetitive pattern involving Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's current gimmicks.

Russo has always been vocal about the inconsistencies of RAW and, once again, claimed that the red brand fails to attract his attention all three hours.

The former WWE writer blamed the lack of constant changes for the stale product and mentioned Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as examples. Russo also stated that WWE had copied the legendary Abbott and Costello's comedy routine for Zayn and KO's act.

Vince was confident that WWE would stretch out Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's newfound tag team dynamic until fans detest it, which is how many superstars have fallen down the card in the past. Here's what the 62-year-old wrestling veteran had to say about these issues on Legion of RAW:

"For me, there is nothing to cling on to. There is nothing to put your hooks on. There is nothing there. Okay, bro, they came up with the Abbott and Costello comedy routine between Owens and Zayn, and now we're just going to beat that horse to death. That's going to be their thing every single week. Again, bro, I'm not going to get mad anymore. I look at it this way. These are all professionals, from the producers to the wrestlers themselves, to the writers, these are all professionals. This is not, in my opinion, this is not a professional show." [7:30 - 8:20]

Vince Russo explains why he thinks WWE RAW is not a professional show

In addition to consuming much wrestling content, Vince Russo said he regularly watches many other popular TV shows and can't help but compare it to WWE.

The former WCW Champion opined that he gets nothing but a well-produced product with impressive dialogue, acting, and directing whenever he watches a non-wrestling show.

In contrast, Monday Night RAW lacks believability, according to Vince Russo, who was least convinced by the quality of current storylines and the performers.

"Here's what I mean by that. I watch a lot of television during the week. It's one of the things I do. When I'm watching television, I'm watching professional productions. I am watching believable directing, believable acting, believable dialogue, and believable conversations. When I watch this show on Monday, nothing is believable." [8:21 - 9:00]

