Original plans for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn revealed? What WWE Raw had in store

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are two of the most popular stars on the WWE Raw roster. The best friends are currently involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso. It seems WWE had a major angle planned for the former tag team champions before it got scrapped.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were allegedly supposed to appear on WWE Raw in a backstage segment with Byron Saxton, to comment on the Fastlane tag team title match. At the time of the writing, there’s no word on why the segment got scrapped.

WWE ended up posting the segment on their social media. Saxton asked Owens and Zayn to share their thoughts on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso getting the tag team title shot against Finn Balor and Damian Priest this Saturday.

The former Honorary Uce said he had mixed emotions as far as his friends getting the match was concerned. The Prizefighter, on the other hand, said he could care less, and challenged the winners of the Fastlane match to a future tag team title match.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to appear at Fastlane? Looking at the possibility

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn may not have been announced for Fastlane, but that doesn’t mean the pair cannot show up at the premium live event this Saturday. It is possible the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions could interfere in the match between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso and the Judgment Day.

The outcome of the match can potentially have tremendous implications for the rumored Survivor Series blockbuster match between Team Cody (Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn) against The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh).

Survivor Series takes place on November 25, 2023.

