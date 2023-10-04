WWE's potential mega Survivor Series plan to be canceled? Analyzing recent changes on RAW

Survivor Series may still be a month away, but the card for the PLE is starting to take shape on RAW and SmackDown. With that said, a potential blockbuster match for the November 25th premium live event may not happen after all.

WWE has continued to tease a multi-man match involving Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and The Judgment Day for Survivor Series on RAW. However, the events on the red brand last night seemingly showcased a different side to the story.

The Judgment Day had their internal troubles to take care of this week. On top of that, Adam Pearce granted a tag team title match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. While Sami Zayn had a mixed response to the announcement, Kevin Owens could care less.

From the looks of things, WWE’s potential plans for Survivor Series match may not come to fruition because of the ongoing conflict of interest between the rumored participants. Plus, with The Judgment Day, and Cody and Jey all headed to SmackDown this week, things might take another unexpected turn.

Rhodes and Jey are set to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Fastlane. It remains to be seen which team will emerge as the victor at the October 7th premium live event.

Where will Survivor Series take place?

The 37th annual Survivor Series Premium Live Event will go down live at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on November 25, 2023. WWE is expected to commence with the buildup for their big PLE on the RAW following Crown Jewel.

Speaking of Crown Jewel, the Saudi-exclusive event will go down on November 4. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is expected to work the event, where he is rumored to take on the Slim Jim Battle Royal winner, LA Knight.

The Tribal Chief is set to make his televised return on the SmackDown after Fastlane. Fans will have to wait to see if Reigns will kick off his rumored feud with Knight on the blue brand next Friday.

