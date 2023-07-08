When is Survivor Series 2023? Date, location, tickets sales, and more disclosed

WWE have put the wrestling world on alert as they just announced the venue and date for Survivor Series 2023. After the conclusion of big PLEs such as Night of Champions and Money in the Bank, Survivor Series is yet another show WWE fans will look forward to witnessing.

The 2023 Survivor Series is all set to take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. While AEW is known to host a lot of events in the city, WWE's move to Chicago will be met with a lot of excitement from fans. The PLE will take place on Saturday, November 25th, 2023.

By revealing the schedule for the PLE, WWE has managed to generate a lot of excitement among fans. However, this excitement is set to double as the company also announced that there would be a presale opportunity for fans to book combo tickets for Friday Night SmackDown and Survivor Series.

The presale opportunity will be available on Wednesday, July 19th. The WWE Universe can also register on the company's website for some exciting presale offers. To sum up, by the looks of it, one can assume that WWE has big plans with regard to the PLE.

Way before Survivor Series, WWE will host SummerSlam next

Before the WWE Universe gets excited about witnessing some tremendous action in November, WWE will host this summer's biggest party at SummerSlam. The PLE will take place on August 5th, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Heading into SummerSlam, WWE has some exciting storylines that guarantee a lot of entertainment. When it comes to Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins is expected to defend his World Heavyweight Championship at the PLE. The same will be expected of Rhea Ripley.

Apart from that, Gunther is also expected to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre, who made his return at Money in the Bank. On the other hand, Friday Night SmackDown is guaranteed to have Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos compete at the PLE.

Depending on who wins the US title on SmackDown this week, either Austin Theory or Sheamus could be seen in action at SummerSlam. While there is a lot of singles action rumored to take place, the Men's and Women's Tag Team Championships could be on the line as well.

All in all, WWE is expected to put on a show that will be remembered by fans for a long time to come at SummerSlam. Considering the amount of talent and the current storylines the company has going, they should easily be able to make SummerSlam a grand success.

Are you looking forward to the rest of this year's PLEs? Sound off in the comments below!

