Updated Fastlane 2023 match card after WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso added (October 2nd)

Here is your first look at the updated Fastlane 2023 match card following WWE RAW. The Premium Live Event now includes Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso against the top faction of the red brand. Let’s have a recap of how things got to where they are.

The October 2 episode of Monday Night RAW opened with a huge brawl between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Both Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley returned and joined the fight. After the segment, Ripley got the mic and called out The Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest showed up. However, Finn Balor did not. Mami asked Priest why he did not take care of business in her absence. The Archer of Infamy said he had his titles present with him, but Dominik didn’t.

Jey Uso interrupted the segment. The former Bloodline member flirted with Mami. Priest said that he was tired of Jey, but Dirty Dom said he would take care of the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion. Uso was then jumped on by JD McDonagh and Dominik.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes arrived to make the save for Jey. The two took care of Dominik and McDonagh and came face to face with The Archer of Infamy, who did not enter the ring to face them.

Adam Pearce arrived and told Priest that he has had enough of The Judgment Day shenanigans, booking him and Balor into an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against Rhodes and Jey at WWE Fastlane 2023. That is the only match that was made part of the updated Fastlane 2023 match card during the show tonight.

Below is the updated Fastlane 2023 match card as of Monday, October 2.

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship

John Cena and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa (with Paul Heyman) – Tag Team match

IYO SKY (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair – Triple-Threat match for the WWE Women's Championship

Damian Priest and Finn Balor (c) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso – Tag Team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and either Joaquin Wilde or Cruz Del Toro) (with Zelina Vega) vs. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) – Six-Man tag team match

Did WWE scrap a major bout from Fastlane's 2023 match card on RAW?

It had been reported that Tommaso Ciampa was scheduled to face Gunther for his Intercontinental Championship at Fastlane. The purported match, however, was dropped from the Fastlane 2023 match card tonight on WWE RAW.

Ciampa goaded Gunther into putting his title on the line in the main event of the show. The Ring General agreed, and the two had an incredible 20 minutes of back-and-forth action for the prestigious title on Monday Night RAW.

Expand Tweet

Despite his best efforts, the former NXT Champion failed to dethrone the mighty Austrian brute and passed out to the sleeper. After the match, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci ganged up on Ciampa as Gunther made his way backstage.

Johnny Gargano returned to make the save for his best friend. The pair joined forces to clear the ring, reuniting DIY on the main roster. It seems like Imperium is the first feud for the reunited Gargano and Ciampa on the main roster.

Fans can check out the results of RAW before Fastlane 2023 here.

Which matchup do you think is going to be really exciting? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.