Damian Priest secretly hates Dominik Mysterio? Exploring potential reason why he disobeyed Rhea Ripley

On this week's edition of RAW, Damian Priest seemingly took a route that surprised the WWE Universe. During the opening segment of the show, Rhea Ripley made her return to the red brand for the first time since being attacked by Nia Jax two weeks ago.

Upon her return, The Eradicator confronted Damian Priest about not acting as a leader of The Judgment Day in her absence. She indirectly also blamed the 41-year-old for Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American Championship loss at No Mercy 2023. The segment was shocking because Ripley has never been seen this angry.

In his response to Ripley, Damain Priest mentioned he already knew what she was saying and then took a shot at Dominik by asking where his title was. This statement from the 2023 Money in the Bank winner shows that Damian probably hates Dominik. The reason behind it could be the attention he gets from Mami.

This is one major reason why The Archer of Infamy probably did not help Dominik Mysterio at NXT No Mercy. If this is the case and Priest does actually hate Dominik, it will be interesting to see how this storyline progresses in the coming episodes of Monday Night RAW.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their Tag Team Championships at Fastlane

Since beating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback 2023, Damian Priest and Finn Balor have been dominant as Tag Team Champions. While they have defended their championships against Owens and Zayn, The Judgment Day members have been successful in retaining them.

This has led to questions about whether any team in WWE could actually dethrone them. While the question has not been answered yet, at Fastlane, Damian Priest and Finn Balor could face serious trouble with regards to their Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

At the PLE, the heel faction members will defend their titles against the team of Cody Rhodes and Main Event Jey Uso. The match was made official by Adam Pearce after a brawl between The Judgment Day and Rhodes & Uso took place during the opening segment of this week's RAW.

Given Dominik Mysterio has already lost his championship at No Mercy, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will have to ensure they get the job done at Fastlane.

If they don't, a loss of titles could cause further cracks in the fearsome faction, which could also lead to them breaking up and going on separate ways.

