WWE may have removed major title match from Fastlane 2023 at the last minute: Why did it happen?

WWE Fastlane is just five days away from tonight, but the final card has yet to be announced. Five matches have been made official for the upcoming Premium Live Event. It seems a major title match was removed from the show and put on RAW instead.

As seen on RAW tonight, Gunther agreed to put his Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship on the line against Tommaso Ciampa. The match was reportedly planned for WWE Fastlane but was seemingly put on the red brand at the last minute.

WWE likes to keep their Premium Live Event card short, and this could be a potential reason behind the promotion’s decision to put the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship defense on the October 2 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ciampa had been gunning for a match against Gunther for weeks and finally got the opportunity on RAW. The former NXT Champion goaded the Ring General into accepting his challenge tonight instead of waiting for the Premium Live Event.

The Austrian Brute thought for a moment before signing the contract and telling Adam Pearce to book the match for tonight. The segment ended with a brawl between the champion and the challenger in the middle of the ring.

What is the location of WWE Fastlane?

WWE Fastlane will emanate live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, October 7. The company added a new match to the Premium Live Event during RAW tonight as Adam Pearce booked the Judgment Day to defend their tag team titles.

Pearce told Damian Priest he and Finn Balor will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the Premium Live Event. Balor wasn’t by Priest’s side because of his injury during a title defense against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

It remains to be seen if the champions will retain their titles this Saturday.

