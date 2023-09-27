Roman Reigns is advertised for SmackDown after Fastlane 2023. The Tribal Chief will return to the blue brand after 63 days. His last televised appearance was on August 11, 2023, when he got superkicked by Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns’ SmackDown return is expected to build toward a match at Crown Jewel 2023. The Tribal Chief can potentially kick off his rumored feud with LA Knight following his scheduled return to the blue brand in three weeks from tonight.

WWE has been teasing the feud on SmackDown for the past few weeks. Paul Heyman namedropped LA Knight during a backstage segment with Kayla Braxton several weeks ago. The Wise Man also came face-to-face with the Megastar himself, during a segment that also involved Adam Pearce.

The most recent tease came at the September 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown, when LA Knight namedropped Reigns as a potential opponent. The Slim Jim Battle Royal winner put all four singles champion on both the red and blue brands on notice with his promo.

LA Knight was apparently supposed to save John Cena from The Bloodline’s beat down last Friday on SmackDown, but his medical status affected those plans. He is reportedly still scheduled to team up with The Cenation Leader against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane, pending recovery from COVID-19.

Roman Reigns to face LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023? Analyzing the potential

LA Knight was one of the most over stars at the Crown Jewel 2022 press conference, and he wasn’t even there in person. The Megastar told Chris Van Vliet he was informed that fans had hijacked the presser with his chants.

Ideally, Triple H would book LA Knight versus Roman Reigns for one of the four big premium live events, but given LA Knight’s popularity with the Saudi fans, the match can potentially happen at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.

Fans will have to wait till SmackDown on October 13 to find out if that’s the direction WWE takes with Roman Reigns and LA Knight.

