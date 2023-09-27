Roman Reigns' WWE return date seemingly confirmed

The wait for WWE fans to witness Roman Reigns back in the ring may end soon, as his return has been advertised.

The BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has announced that Roman Reigns will appear on the October 13 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. They have even revealed that he will be in action on the show.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns has not been seen on television since the August 11 edition of the blue brand, in which Jey Uso quit WWE. Since then, a lot has happened. The latter moved to Monday nights, and Jimmy Uso is looking to get back in the good graces of The Bloodline.

While the above announcement has likely ruled out an appearance at Fastlane, Roman Reigns could very well be on his way back to build up a match for the Stamford-based promotion's next international event, rumored to be Crown Jewel. While that show is not made official yet, there is also the Thanksgiving "Big Five" event, Survivor Series, scheduled to take place on November 25.

Who will Roman Reigns face next in WWE?

After shattering the dream of his cousin Jey Uso at SummerSlam, it seems Roman Reigns is ready to move on from fighting within his family.

From Bobby Lashley to John Cena, there are several top names who could step up to challenge The Tribal Chief. However, one name comes to mind first, based on recent events.

Expand Tweet

The last time the company flew to Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns headlined the show in tag team action, while AJ Styles opened the show opposite Seth Rollins. Both Reigns and Styles have not faced each other on television since their epic rivalry in 2016.

Check out here what AJ Styles had to say regarding a potential match against Roman Reigns in 2023, and The OC teasing the faction warfare as well.

Who would you like to see challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.