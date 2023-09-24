LA Knight's absence explained, Potentially huge plans involving John Cena: Everything we know so far

LA Knight was originally set to appear on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. However, he had to be removed from the show due to unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances. This reportedly resulted in scrapped segments and nixed plans.

According to Fightful, LA Knight tested positive for COVID before the show and had to leave the building immediately. Sean Ross Sapp also reported that The Megastar was supposed to be involved in the program's main event segment.

"Fightful has confirmed with WWE sources and those [sic] to him that LA Knight tested positive for COVID just before WWE SmackDown and had to leave the building. He was supposed to be involved in the main event segment. Wishing him a speedy recovery," posted Sean Ross Sapp.

The main event segment of the show saw The Bloodline attack John Cena after assaulting AJ Styles. The angle was structured in a way where it seemed that someone would rescue the star. However, the show ended with The Bloodline standing tall.

Fightful later reported that the original segment was supposed to feature LA Knight coming out to make the save. The Megastar's night wouldn't have ended there. He was also internally listed for a dark tag team match pitting him and John Cena against The Street Profits. Cena instead faced Montez Ford in a first-time-ever singles bout after the show went off the air.

LA Knight is seemingly on his way to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Earlier this year, Knight became a fan favorite, receiving thunderous reactions from the spectators. He has since been prominently featured on the blue brand, securing wins over former world champions such as The Miz and Finn Balor in recent weeks. He is now seemingly heading towards bigger things.

Roman Reigns is the brand's top titleholder, as he has the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his possession. He has defeated almost every major star on SmackDown, excluding Knight. As per reports, the former Million Dollar Champion is being positioned to challenge The Tribal Chief. He even shared the screen with Reigns' Special Counsel Paul Heyman two weeks ago.

It is apparent that WWE has big things in store for The Megastar. We at Sportskeeda wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the ring soon.