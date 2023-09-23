Former champion was supposed to help John Cena against The Bloodline as a surprise on WWE SmackDown - Reports

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown was stacked, with John Cena at the front and center of the proceedings. He opened the show and was part of the final segment, which saw Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa brutally assault him and AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One was taken out backstage, while the Bloodline members left Cena lying in the ring to end WWE SmackDown. However, he was supposed to receive help from a popular star. Reports indicate LA Knight was initially set to even the odds for the 16-time world champion against Uso and Sikoa.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that The Megastar was listed to be involved in the final segment of tonight's show. He was also supposed to team with John Cena in a dark match. This change was medical related and seemingly had nothing to do with Vince McMahon.

Hopefully, Knight will be able to return soon. It looks like his push will continue, with him potentially replacing AJ Styles as Cena's tag team partner at Fastlane if all goes well.

This development comes a week after The Megastar sent a warning to Roman Reigns following his win over The Miz. He and Paul Heyman interacted on-screen two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown.

