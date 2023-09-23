LA Knight tests positive for COVID; had to leave the building - Reports

WWE Superstar LA Knight tested positive for COVID and thus had to leave the building before SmackDown.

Knight was not a part of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed on Twitter that his absence was 'medically related.'

Sapp has now shared another update on LA Knight's absence. As per him, Knight has tested positive for COVID.

"Fightful has confirmed with WWE sources and those to him that LA Knight tested positive for COVID just before WWE Smackdown, and had to leave the building. He was supposed to be involved in the main event segment. Wishing him a speedy recovery."

In his previous tweet, Sapp stated that Knight was scheduled to be involved in tonight's contract signing. As per reports, he was listed as a big surprise who was going to help John Cena.

Following the show, he was supposed to team up with Cena in a match as well. Sean Ross Sapp made it clear that Knight's absence did not have anything to do with Vince McMahon. Knight is insanely popular among the fans, and he is receiving tons of well-wishes from his supporters from all corners of the wrestling world.

