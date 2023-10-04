Former champions tease heel turn on RAW? Analyzing why it must happen

The go-home episode of RAW for Fastlane had tons of moments that brought fans on their feet. The show featured The Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins, to name a few. It was supposed to feature Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as well, but WWE reportedly changed plans at the last minute.

Speaking of Zayn and Owens, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were asked to comment on the upcoming tag team title match between The Judgment Day and Cody Rhodes in a post-show digital exclusive.

While Zayn conveyed mixed emotions, Owens said he could care less and issued a challenge for the winners of the match between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso versus The Judgment Day at Fastlane. It appears a heel turn is coming for one if not both, best friends.

Owens and Zayn have been playing babyfaces on RAW for a long time. They’ve pretty much done everything they could do as far as the tag team titles are concerned. A heel turn can set the two off to a fresh start, especially if WWE is considering Owens and Zayn versus Rhodes and Jey in the future.

Cody Rhodes announced last night that he and Jey Uso will be on the SmackDown before Fastlane this Friday. It remains to be seen how the return of the American Nightmare and Main Event Jey to the blue brand will turn out.

What’s in store for WWE RAW next week?

WWE will present the October 9, 2023, episode of RAW from the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE. Several matches and segments for the show were announced during the October 2 episode of the red brand.

Below is the card for RAW next week.

Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Singles match

Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar – Viking Rules match

Becky Lynch (c) Tegan Nox – Singles match for the NXT Women’s Championship

