WWE officially confirms serious Becky Lynch injury; replaced in match by a champion

Becky Lynch is not doing well, as WWE has confirmed on RAW. The star is not medically cleared to wrestle. Instead, she has now been replaced from her originally scheduled match this week by another titleholder. The star will have to face none other than Tegan Nox, who had been set to face Lynch. Instead, she'll be facing Chelsea Green.

Lynch was in a hard-hitting match against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy. Both women gave it their all, with the latter impressing everyone watching. However, that was not all that was impressive, as The Man got away with the win despite being hurt during the match.

While Becky Lynch's injury was reported after the match itself, it has now been confirmed by WWE officially during RAW.

The star was hurt and cut open during the match, where she received an enormous laceration. Her arm needed 11 stitches to put back together after the cut. The commentary team spoke about it, talking about how she was not medically cleared to compete.

With her not competing, though, Tegan Nox needed a replacement opponent for the night and got one in the form of Chelsea Green, as Adam Pearce confirmed the match backstage.

It remains to be seen when Becky Lynch returns.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Lynch a swift and complete recovery.

