Current WWE Champion suffers an injury during title match - Reports

A top female WWE star has suffered an injury during her title match. The star in question is Becky Lynch, who was in action at NXT No Mercy.

The Man defended her NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match at the recently concluded Premium Live Event. The two women put on an enthralling match, which ended with Lynch retaining the gold after slamming Stratton down onto the chairs with the Manhandle Slam.

While Becky was able to hold on to her title, she didn't leave the bout unscathed as, according to Fightful Select, the RAW star sustained a laceration to her arm, which required 11 stitches to close up. However, it was also added that Becky appears to be fine.

Becky Lynch will now defend her title against Tegan Nox on RAW. The duo were slated to face off a couple of weeks back, but the match was nixed, with Natalya taking Nox's place.

While The Man was able to retain her title, multiple championship changes took place at WWE NXT No Mercy.

