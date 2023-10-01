Becky Lynch survives multiple brutal spots and possible injury to retain WWE NXT Women's Championship; next challenger revealed

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch retained her NXT Women's Championship after surviving multiple brutal spots and a possible injury during No Mercy.

Lynch went in a bout against Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship on the latest Premium Live Event. It was an Extreme Rules match, which saw a lot of incredible spots throughout.

At the start of the bout, Becky Lynch walked halfway through her entrance but then went backstage to grab a cart full of weapons, as Stratton was standing inside the ring, showing off Brass Knuckles on her hand.

The WWE Universe was in for a treat as there were a lot of chants throughout the match. The Man showed why she is one of the best in the business as she hit her opponent with a Manhandle Slam and retained her title by pinfall.

However, after the bout ended, Becky Lynch might have suffered a legitimate injury as she was seen pointing at her arm and calling for the medical professional present ringside.

WWE later announced Lynch's next opponent. Tegan Nox will get a chance at winning the NXT Women's Championship on next week's episode of RAW.

Hopefully, Lynch did not suffer a serious injury, and we get an update on her soon.

Did you enjoy the hard-hitting battle between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.