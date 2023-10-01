WWE NXT No Mercy Results: Dominik Mysterio loses; potential serious injury; unexpected title changes

We got some great matches tonight on WWE NXT No Mercy. The kickoff show saw Blair Davenport defeat Kelani Jordan before Davenport was attacked by Gigi Dolin.

We got a great match from Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin to start the show, while we got a new North American Champion as well as a new NXT Champ tonight at No Mercy.

Blair Davenport def. Kelani Jordan (kickoff show)

Baron Corbin def. Bron Breakker

Trick Williams def. Dominik Mysterio to become the new NXT North American Champion

Tony D'Angelo & Stacks def. The Creed Brothers, Los Lotharios & OTM to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles

Noam Dar def. Butch to retain the Heritage Cup

Ilja Dragunov def. Carmelo Hayes to become the new NXT Champion

Becky Lynch def. Tiffany Stratton to retain the NXT Women's Championship

WWE NXT No Mercy Results (September 30, 2023): Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

Bron Breakker jumped over the ropes and hit a senton on Baron Corbin before he could enter the ring. The two brawled their way into the crowd, and some security guys tried to interfere, but Bron took them out. Corbin used the distraction to get the upper hand and dropped Bron on the announce desk, but Breakker rolled out of the way before the dive.

They finally headed to the ring, and the bell was rung before Corbin hit a big vertical suplex. Bron came back with a big tackle in the corner before stomping on Corbin's back.

Corbin got a near fall off the Deep Six before Breaker countered the End of Days. Outside the ring, Corbin sent Bron through the announce desk but Breakker got up and hit a massive spear.

Back in the ring, Breakker was about to finish the match, but Mr. Stone came out of nowhere and hit a dive from the top rope. Breaker caught him and threw him outside, but the distraction allowed Corbin to hit the End of Days for the win.

Result: Baron Corbin def. Bron Breakker

Grade: A-

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams w/ guest referee Dragon Lee - NXT North American Title match at No Mercy

Mysterio went for an early pin off a dropkick, but Trick kicked out before Dom started arguing with Lee about the speed of the three-count. Dom was trying to leave the match, hoping for a count-out, but Trick dragged him back to the ring and hit a big powerslam and a clothesline.

Dom tried to escape again, and Trick sent him back in, but Williams got dropkicked off the apron. Back outside, Dom got some big hits, but Williams came back with a leg lariat and a dropkick in the ring. They took each other out with clotheslines before Trick took a 619 to the back of the head.

Dom tried for a superkick but hit Lee instead, taking him out. Williams got a few near falls as a new ref came in, but Dom somehow wiped out the new ref as well. Dom sent Trick into the ringpost before missing the Frogplash but there was no ref to count as Williams went for the pin off the counter.

Back in the ring, Mysterio tried to hit Williams with his title but got taken down instead before Lee came back, and Trick picked up the three-count!

Result: Trick Williams def. Dominik Mysterio to become the new NXT North American Champion

Grade: A

Tony D'Angelo & Stacks (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Los Lotharios vs. OTM - NXT Tag Team Title Match at No Mercy

Julius and Garza kicked off the match, and it turned into Creeds vs. Los Lotharios for a minute before all eight superstars crowded the ring. OTM isolated Brutus in the ring as the match went on before Carrillo and Stacks tagged in, and the champs took control.

Stacks and Tony hit some simultaneous moves on the Lotharios before the Don tried to lift them both but hurt his knee. Stacks was alone in the ring and took some big hits from Carrillo and Garza before Angel got a near fall off a clothesline.

OTM came in and beat Stacks up before Nile took out SCRYPTS at ringside and the distraction allowed Stacks to tag in the Creeds. Brutus got an ankle lock on Garza while Julian hit everyone else with huge suplexes. OTM and the Lotharios were beating Stacks up again before Tony came back and took them out.

The Creeds and the champs hit four superplexes at the same time before fighting each other in the ring. OTM came back and got a near fall on Tony before the Creeds sent everyone outside and Brutus got the Brutus Bomb. Back in the ring, Tony and Stacks got their finisher on Price for the win.

Result: Tony D'Angelo & Stacks def. The Creed Brothers, Los Lotharios & OTM to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles

Grade: B+

Noam Dar (c) vs. Butch - Heritage Cup match at NXT No Mercy

Round 1 was underway with Dar in control and Butch came back with a clothesline before going for the joint manipulation and a stomp. Dar came back with a cheap shot in Round 2 before Butch got some kicks to the head and a knee drop.

Butch got the Beats of the Bodhran before Mensah got a cheap shot on Butch letting Dar get the first pin. Butch got a big dive to the outside as Round 3 kicked off and Bate got into it with Meta Four at ringside. Butch got a pin in the ring off the Bitter End before we headed to Round 4.

Butch got dropped from the ropes with a kick before he locked in a submission. Dar was knocked out but the referee failed to notice it before the bell. Dar got a near fall in Round 5 before Butch got a big top rope suplex.

Dar got a brainbuster on the apron before Butch went after the finger but failed to get the submission within the time limit. In the final round of the match, Mensah came in with another cheap shot and Noam got the Nova Roller for a near fall.

Bate took Mensah out at ringside before Butch got the Tyler Driver '97 in the ring. Butch missed the Bitter End and went for the digits again before hitting another Bitter End. Butch had the armbar in but Gallus attacked Bate at ringside.

Butch took Gallus out with a dive before heading back but Joe Coffey came in and took him out with a clothesline before Dar got the pin.

Result: Noam Dar def. Butch to retain the Heritage Cup

Grade: B+

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov - NXT Championship match at No Mercy

Melo was sent outside early in the match before coming back with some big strikes. Melo took some knee strikes and kicks to the head before Dragunov hit some big chops in the corner. The champ hit some chops of his own before trading strikes in the middle of the ring.

Melo got a big kick to the head and a springboard bulldog before Dragunov came back with a couple of German Suplexes. Dragunov set up for the Coast to Coast but Melo countered it. Ilja countered the counter and sent Melo into the ring post before getting the Coast to Coast for a near fall.

Dragunov got a Supeplex and hit the Torpedo Moskau, followed by two H Bombs but failed to get the pin. Melo got a cutter off the apron before Dragunov got another H Bomb off the top rope and picked up the win!

Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Carmelo Hayes to become the new NXT Champion

Grade: A+

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton - NXT Women's Championship match at No Mercy

Stratton came out with brass knuckles, and Becky had a shopping cart full of weapons. The challenger attacked Becky on the entrance ramp and they fought their way into the crowd, where Lynch attacked Stratton with a chain.

Stratton was seen bleeding but got back in control as we headed back into the ring and got a near-fall off a double stomp on the champ. Stratton got a toolbox and hit Becky with a wrench and a hammer before getting another near-fall off a sidewalk slam.

Becky took a steel chair to the back before hitting the Bex Plex and a missile dropkick. Stratton was hit with the shopping cart before Becky sat her down on it and sent it into the apron.

Becky emptied a bag of Barbie parts in the ring before hitting a Manhandle slam on them. Stratton hit her with a trashcan lid before dropping the champ on a trashcan. Stratton stacked chairs in the ring but missed the powerbomb before Becky dropped her on them and locked in a hold.

The champ took a powerbomb on the steel steps before suplexing Stratton into the barricades. Becky hid under the apron and when Stratton found her, Lynch sprayed her in the face with a fire extinguisher.

Lynch got a barbed wire baseball bat but was sent through the barricades with a cartwheel elbow. Becky set her up on the announce desk but missed the manhandle slam before Stratton hit her with a senton through the barricades again. Stratton hit a Swanton Bomb on Becky through a table before hitting it again in the ring.

Stratton went for the moonsault to the outside but Becky dodged it and got a big slam for a near fall. Stratton dropped the champ on the chairs in the ring but missed the moonsault. Becky came back with the manhandle slam on the chairs for the win.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Tiffany Stratton to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Grade: A+

Trick and Melo were seen backstage before the show came to a close, and Melo was not happy to have lost the title tonight.