Dominik Mysterio loses NXT North American Championship

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio lost his North American Championship during NXT No Mercy.

Dominik went into a bout against Trick Williams on today's show with the North American title on the line and Dragon Lee as the special guest referee. Even though Dirty Dom has improved his in-ring skills quite a bit since becoming the champion, it wasn't enough to defend his title against the NXT star.

During the bout, the Judgment Day member accidentally hit Lee with a superkick. However, after a few moments, Dirty Dom continued his antics as he took out another referee. He then tried to hit Williams with his title, but the latter countered with a kick and won the North American Championship by pinfall.

Dominik Mysterio went on a great run as the champion and won a few matches despite his Judgment Day teammates not being present ringside to support him. However, he fell short at the hands of Trick Williams.

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Dirty Dom's.

