WWE Superstar wins first singles title in 2 years; busted open and visibly surprised at the end of brutal match

A WWE Superstar won his first singles title in two years during today's premium live event, NXT No Mercy. The name in question is Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov faced Carmelo Hayes with the NXT Championship on the line. The 29-year-old immediately took the fight to Hayes in the early stages of the bout. However, the champion took control of the contest and landed some impressive moves, but it wasn't enough to take out the challenger.

Although Ilja Dragunov got busted open during the bout, he did not back down. In the match's climax, Dragunov hit Hayes with a clothesline and delivered an H-Bomb to secure the win and become the new NXT Champion.

This win marked Dragunov's first title victory in over two years. He last won the NXT United Kingdom Championship on August 22, 2021. The star's future looks bright as he is seemingly set to embark on a dominant reign as the white-and-gold brand's top titleholder.

