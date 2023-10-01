Massive reunion after 4 years not enough for title win; 7 WWE stars ensure victory

A massive reunion after four years was not enough for a title win during the recently concluded WWE NXT No Mercy event.

At the premium live event, Butch competed in a British Rounds Rules match against Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup. Whoever scored the first two out of three pinfalls would have won.

Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, and Oro Mensah were present ringside to help Noam, and Tyler Bate was in Butch's corner. Dar won the first pinfall as Legend and Jackson distracted the referee, which gave Mensah the opening to attack The Brawling Brutes member.

Butch eventually tied the score after hitting Dar with a Bitter End. Although the SmackDown star had his former British Strong Style teammate, Tyler Bate, by his side, it wasn't enough to win the match as Gallus also showed up to assist Noam Dar in securing another pinfall.

Butch and Tyler Bate reunited after four years as their last match together came on April 20, 2019, against Imperium on WWE NXT. However, it wasn't enough to handle six other stars who helped Noam Dar to retain the Heritage Cup.

