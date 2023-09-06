Only one WWE star has feuded with two generations of the Anoa'i family: Who is he?

The Anoa'i family is one of the most well-known families in the wrestling business. It is arguably the only famous wrestling family whose fourth generation is also active in the business. It also happens to be the family that’s been carrying a feud for almost two generations with one particular WWE star.

The person in question is none other than John Cena. WWE’s franchise player is apparently the only wrestler who has worked with two generations of the Anoa'i family. Cena has gone up against Rikishi, Umaga, The Rock, and Roman Reigns.

20 years of John Cena causing problems for The Bloodline

Apparently, his latest program was with Jimmy Uso, who interrupted the 16-time world champion on SmackDown last Friday. The two engaged in a promo battle that resulted in Cena taking out Jimmy with an Attitude Adjustment.

History shows that Cena has been a constant thorn in the Anoa'i family’s side. He’s probably the only WWE star to feud with the family members after every four or five years. He briefly feuded with Rikishi in 2003-04. He had a hot program with Umaga in 2006-07.

Then we saw him go toe-to-toe with The Rock from 2011 to 2013. He passed the torch to Roman Reigns at No Mercy in 2017 and again had a program with him in 2021.

John Cena may soon feud with another Anoa'i family member on SmackDown

The Anoai' family member we're talking about is not Jimmy Uso. It is possible that Cena’s hostile encounter with Jimmy could cause Roman Reigns to send Solo Sikoa after him. The Tribal Chief may need somebody to take care of business in his absence on the blue brand.

Reigns isn’t expected to show up on SmackDown in the near futue. Cena, on the other hand, will start appearing regularly on the blue brand from September 15, 2023.

It remains to be seen if he’ll confront yet another Anoa'i family member in Solo Sikoa next Friday. For now, Cena is looking to win his big match at WWE Superstar Spectacle on September 8, 2023.

