John Cena has a storied history with Roman Reigns: All you need to know following fiery confrontation with Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

John Cena and Roman Reigns go back a long way. The Cenation leader isn’t fond of The Bloodline, something he alluded to during his promo exchange with Jimmy Uso on the September 1, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown. Here’s a little bit of a history lesson for the fans.

John Cena and Roman Reigns first squared off against each other in a six-man tag team match at Elimination Chamber 2013. Reigns had just moved to the main roster alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, whereas Cena was already an established star.

The two men would continue to face each other in multi-man matches until both got separated following the 2016 WWE Draft. The Big Dog stayed on RAW. The Franchise Player, on the other hand, was drafted to WWE SmackDown.

In 2017, WWE was trying to push Reigns as the next face of the company. Vince McMahon made a desperate attempt to promote the former Shield member as the star player by having him go over Cena clean at No Mercy 2017. This was their first singles meeting in WWE.

Their second and final singles match to date took place at SummerSlam 2021. John Cena and Roman Reigns (now calling himself the Head of the Table) squared off for the WWE Universal Championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The match had plenty of outside interference and ultimately saw the Cenation leader lose to the Head of the Table. It remains to be seen if Cena’s confrontation with Jimmy Uso will lead to another match between him and Roman Reigns.

John Cena’s confrontation with Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown could cause Roman Reigns to return early

Roman Reigns took his usual break after SummerSlam 2023. The Tribal Chief last appeared on WWE SmackDown three weeks ago. Reigns tried to convince Jey Uso to acknowledge him, but ended up taking a Superkick and a Spear.

A potential feud between Jimmy Uso and John Cena might cause Reigns to return to SmackDown early. Cena has been a thorn in The Bloodline’s side for quite some time and his presence might convince Reigns to take matters into his own hands.

Cena will next be seen at WWE Payback. The event goes down live tonight, September 2nd, in Pittsburgh, PA.

