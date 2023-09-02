What has John Cena been holding over Jimmy Uso's head for the past 3 years? Possible reason explored

John Cena embarrassed Jimmy Uso with four words on WWE SmackDown this week. WWE’s Franchise Player then proceeded to lay out the one-half of The Usos with a huge Attitude Adjustment. Fans might wonder what Cena wanted to tell Jimmy, before he humiliated him by referencing his brother’s exit in passing.

It is possible that John Cena holds The Usos partly responsible for Roman Reigns’ chokehold on WWE. There might have not been a Bloodline in the first place, had the twins not subjugated themselves to the Tribal Chief in 2020. He told Jimmy the wrong Uso quit, seemingly implying that Jey would’ve never made the mistakes Jimmy did in the first place.

It is worth mentioning that Jimmy Uso cost Jey not one, not two, but three title matches against Roman Reigns. He threw in the towel during Jey’s first title shot for the Universal Championship against his cousin at Clash of Champions 2020. He also inadvertently got in Jey’s way during the closing moments of his “I Quit” Hell in a Cell match at the namesake premium live event.

Last, but not the least, Jimmy Uso betrayed his own flesh and blood, by superkicking him during the Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023. All these outcomes somehow suggest Jimmy’s actions strengthened The Bloodline during the last three years.

Jimmy Uso to get his payback on John Cena? Exploring the potential

WWE pulled off a major surprise by having Jimmy Uso interrupt John Cena during the opening segment on SmackDown this week. Jimmy tried to embarrass Cena, but ended up taking an Attitude Adjustment from the Franchise Player.

Jimmy might get his revenge against Cena at Payback 2023. As the Cenation leader announced on the blue brand tonight, he’ll be the host of Payback tomorrow night. It is possible that Cena’s appearance at the event could be ruined by Jimmy.

