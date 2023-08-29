Updated Payback 2023 match card after WWE RAW (August 28): The Judgment Day to win all the gold?

We’re back with yet another updated Payback 2023 match card. The updated line-up for the September 2 Premium Live Event finally has The Judgment Day in it. The indomitable faction has a huge title match set for this Saturday.

WWE announced that The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) will take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Steel City Street Fight at Payback 2023.

The tag team champions named the stipulation for their title match during a backstage promo segment on WWE RAW. The Prizefighter also promised to settle the score with The Judgment Day once and for all.

In light of the injuries to both Owens and Zayn, Triple H could book Balor and Priest to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Payback 2023. It is worth mentioning that three members of the faction will be in action at the Premium Live Event this Saturday.

Below is the updated Payback 2023 match card as of Monday, August 28.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Singles match for the Women’s World Championship

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) – Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory – Singles match for the United States Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus – Steel Cage match

LA Knight vs. The Miz – Singles match

Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Cody Rhodes

Will fans get updated Payback 2023 match card after WWE SmackDown?

WWE only added one match to Payback during RAW tonight. Fans can expect another updated Payback 2023 match card during SmackDown this Friday. The September 1 episode of the blue brand will be the final WWE show before Payback comes to Pittsburgh this Saturday.

The current line-up for SmackDown features the return of John Cena, among other highly-anticipated segments and bouts. The Cenation Leader is also advertised for seven consecutive WWE shows after Superstar Spectacle in India.

For those unaware, Cena will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci). It remains to be seen which team will emerge as the winner in the much-anticipated match.

