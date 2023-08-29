4 reasons why Finn Balor and Damian Priest are challenging for the WWE Tag Team Championship at Payback 2023

Over the last few months, Finn Balor and Damian Priest have had a rocky relationship. While they have shared a few good moments, RAW has witnessed both superstars often argue with each other. However, with WWE Payback now approaching, Balor and Priest will put their differences behind them.

At the premium live event, Balor and Priest will face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Given the history Finn Balor and Damian Priest have shared, many fans in the WWE Universe have wondered why the duo are challenging for the tag team titles.

In this article, we will look at four possible reasons why the Judgment Day members are facing Owens and Zayn at Payback.

#4. Finn Balor and Damian Priest haven't challenged for the Tag Team Championship

Some time ago on Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for their Undisputed Tag Team titles. While Priest and Mysterio tried their best, they were unsuccessful in winning the belts.

Given the fact Finn Balor and Damian Priest haven't teamed up to challenge for the titles, this could be a good scenario for both of them. Competing together will help Balor and Priest clear their differences, which in turn will be good for the future of their faction.

#3. Dominik Mysterio has a title

Currently, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are the only Judgment Day members who hold titles in WWE. While Ripley is the Women's World Champion, Dominik holds the NXT North American Championship. Given the latter's busy schedule defending his belt, challenging for another one could be strenuous.

This is probably why WWE went ahead with the combination of Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Also, given the fact Dominik was not the most impressive superstar when he faced Owens and Zayn for the tag titles, this change could work well for The Judgment Day.

#2. This leads to further tension

On RAW, The Judgment Day is at the center of things. Based on their recent performances and bookings, one could say they are arguably the best faction in WWE right now. However, the duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are threatening The Judgment Day's position.

Naturally, this feud between the two teams is generating solid excitement. Given the reaction of the WWE Universe to this feud, the Stamford-based promotion might look to extend the angle. Hence, the Undisputed Tag Team title match at Payback makes sense.

#1. Allows time for feud with Cody Rhodes to be built

At SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes ended his feud with Brock Lesnar by beating The Beast Incarnate clean. Since then, Rhodes has indulged in a rivalry with The Judgment Day. As a matter of fact, The American Nightmare also teamed up with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to face the Finn Balor-led faction.

Given that Rhodes might not have many rivalries available on RAW, a match between The Judgment Day and Owens & Zayn gives WWE time to work on a feud between the former and Cody Rhodes. Once that happens, it will be interesting to see how Cody deals with the faction.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE