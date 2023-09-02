Jimmy Uso must feud with John Cena following SmackDown: Exploring 4 reasons why it should happen

Jimmy Uso rudely interrupted John Cena and paid the price on SmackDown this week. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion tried to take out the 16-time world champion with a superkick but got laid out with an Attitude Adjustment.

The short exchange solidified Jimmy’ heel turn as he attempted to take down arguably the biggest babyface in the history of WWE since Hulk Hogan. The promotion may have planted the seeds for a future showdown between the two stars with this week’s confrontation.

With that in mind, let’s discuss why Jimmy Uso must feud with John Cena on WWE television.

#4. Jimmy Uso has to earn Roman Reigns’ trust back

The relationship between Roman Reigns and The Usos went downhill after Jimmy cost the Tribal Chief his tag team title match at Night of Champions 2023.

Jey joined his brother in defiance by repeating the same act on the June 23, 2023 episode of SmackDown. However, Jimmy shattered his twin’s trust by costing him the Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023.

With Jey seemingly out of WWE, something John Cena alluded to during his promo battle with Jimmy Uso on SmackDown, Jim is all alone. He knows he can’t fend for himself without The Bloodline.

He wants to return to the group, but that won’t be easy. He’ll probably be asked to prove his loyalty, and one way of doing this is by taking down WWE’s Franchise Player.

#3. John Cena is probably filling in for Roman Reigns’ SmackDown absence

Roman Reigns is on his usual hiatus after SummerSlam 2023. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion last appeared on SmackDown three weeks ago, when Jey destroyed him with a superkick followed by a spear.

Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest draw for the blue brand, and his absence may affect ticket sales.

WWE might have brought Cena back to SmackDown to fill in for Roman Reigns. The Cenation leader is reportedly set to work a longer schedule this time.

A feud between Jimmy Uso and John Cena will allow Creative to keep the wheel spinning on The Bloodline storyline while establishing Jimmy as the new threat on the blue brand.

#2. Jimmy needs to prove he is a main event player

WWE has alluded to Jimmy’s apparent jealousy of his twin Jey numerous times during the past three years of The Bloodline saga. John Cena mocked him by saying the wrong Uso quit.

This hit the nerves, and Jimmy retaliated with aggression. Cena seemingly held him responsible for creating The Bloodline and the following mess.

By feuding with the man who’s made a mockery of his entire run, Jimmy can establish himself as a main-event player.

He’ll probably get the biggest endorsement of his life from Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and even the elders if he takes down Cena, who’s been a thorn in The Bloodline’s side for years.

#1. The feud may lead to an epic Survivor Series main event

This year’s Survivor Series will go down at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. According to WWE, the November 25 Premium Live Event will feature Jimmy and Jey Uso, among other top superstars on the SmackDown and RAW rosters.

The potential feud could lead to a blockbuster Survivor Series main event featuring The Bloodline, John Cena, and AJ Styles.

Fans might wonder how AJ Styles fits into this. The Phenomenal One reignited a feud with The Bloodline on SmackDown this week. Styles confronted Uso for disrespecting Mia Yim, causing Solo Sikoa to attack him from behind.

Jimmy returned the favor by helping his younger brother beat The O.C. leader in the show's main event.

