Why did Jey Uso quit WWE? 3 possible reasons

Jey Uso is out of WWE. The 37-year-old star took out Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso all by himself on SmackDown this week. He then looked at the camera to tell the world that he’s out of The Bloodline, SmackDown and WWE.

For those who didn’t watch SmackDown this week, Jey Uso confronted his former faction in the main event tonight. Jimmy told his brother that he cost him the match at SummerSlam because he didn’t want Jey to turn into an egotistical and coward person like Roman Reigns.

The whole situation quickly turned into a brawl. Jey took out Reigns and Sikoa. He then delivered a superkick to his twin brother. The show ended with Main Event Jey walking through the Calgary crowd in an act of defiance.

With that said, here are three possible reasons why Jey quit WWE:

#1. It could be an impulsive decision on his part

Jey Uso has always been the emotional one of The Usos. He has allowed his emotions to get the better or worse of him in the past. Jimmy, on the other hand, is the calm and collected one though that didn’t stop him from turning on Sami Zayn in an instant.

Jey’s decision to leave WWE might have been impulsive, to say the least. He could be back next week on the show. Tonight wasn’t the first time he has walked out. The top star did the same think a couple of months back at the Royal Rumble.

#2. Jey Uso’s walkout might have something to do with Jimmy

Jimmy Uso betrayed his own flesh and blood is one of the most shocking moments caught on WWE television. Jimmy tried to explain to Jey what he did was for their collective good, but Jey took him out with a superkick nonetheless.

The two are rumored to square off against each other at Payback. WWE may have used Jey Uso’s exit angle to drag the rumored match. The one-half of The Uso might return at the September 2nd premium live event to resume his feud with his brother.

#3. It could be a way to bring Rikishi into the storyline

Rikishi has never been directly involved in The Bloodline storyline, but that could change following events of SmackDown this week. The WWE Hall of Famer has been dropping messages in support of his son Jey on social media ever since Jey started feuding with Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso’s exit from WWE may have planted the seeds for Rikishi’s return to the company. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion might show up on SmackDown in the next couple of weeks to fix the problem with The Usos.

Why do you think Jey Uso quit WWE? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee