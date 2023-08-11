Jimmy Uso stunned the world when he super-kicked his twin brother Jey Uso during his match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Jey Uso had the upper hand in his Tribal Combat match against the Universal Champion until Jimmy returned and cost his brother the match, effectively turning heel.

A few weeks back on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso was brutally beaten by Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns after The Usos defeated the two of them at Money in the Bank. Jey then challenged Reigns to a match as revenge for his brother. Little did he know that the brother he was avenging would eventually cost him the match.

Jimmy Uso is set to give an explanation for his actions on SmackDown this week. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jey Uso could finally get his revenge on Jimmy as the two will co-main-event the upcoming Payback PLE, along with Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura.

''Coming off this show, I’d think Jimmy vs. Jey would be the main event along with Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura after Nakamura turned on him on Raw, but it feels like the show would need more than that, and you still have Rhodes to figure in'' said Meltzer

Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns criticized for outside interference

The main event of SummerSlam 2023, featuring Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, was contested under the Tribal Combat stipulation, which meant that no outside interference would be allowed.

Although the match itself was of commendable quality, it somewhat lacked distinctive elements that would set it apart. Regrettably, the Tribal Combat stipulation did not receive significant emphasis throughout the match, resulting in a somewhat subdued execution of the concept. Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. wasn't happy:

''What the hell is a Tribal Combat? I thought these guys were going to come out, Wakanda style, with like a kendo stick, I don't know if Samoans have shields, but if they do, Samoan shields, and they whip each other's ass until the kendo sticks broke, and then bash each other with a shield until that breaks. And then when there's nothing left, they just fight." said Prinze

Despite suggesting that no one could interfere in the match, not only was Solo Sikoa heavily involved, but even Jimmy Uso meddled in the match, handing Roman Reigns the victory.

