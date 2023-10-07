Is LA Knight subtly building up mega feud on SmackDown? Analyzing what you might have missed

LA Knight kicked off the final SmackDown before WWE Fastlane 2023 tonight. The Megastar got his usual huge ovation as he walked to the ring to cut a promo on his battle alongside John Cena against The Bloodline at the October 7th premium live event.

After Knight was interrupted by Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, Jimmy stated he won’t make it to Fastlane. John Cena arrived to even the odds, and Knight used the opportunity to throw major shade at Roman Reigns.

The SmackDown superstar told Paul Heyman his “little chief” may not have given them permission to get physical tonight. This could possibly lead to the rumored feud between LA Knight and Roman Reigns at a future WWE show.

Expand Tweet

The Tribal Chief is set to make his televised return next on SmackDown after WWE Fastlane 2023, where he is expected to kick off his build to the rumored Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023.

Speaking of Cena, The GOAT has a busy schedule ahead. Cena will team up with Knight against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023. He will also make a special appearance for the first time in 10 years at NXT on Tuesday.

What did LA Knight say about his goals in WWE?

LA Knight recently appeared on SHAK Wrestling to talk about different subjects. The Megastar was asked to comment on his goals in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Without missing a beat, Knight said becoming the WWE Champion was one of them.

"Obviously for me, I want to be at the top of the mountain," Knight said. "There are a lot of hurdles to get there. But I always wanted to be, for me, if you're not aiming to be the WWE Champion, if you're not aiming to be that top guy, the face of the company, and in the conversation as far as some of the greats... Umm, that would be at least close to that goal line." [10:42-11:07]

Watch the interview below:

It remains to be seen if LA Knight will accomplish his goal of becoming the WWE Champion in the near future.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.