John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023: What major stakes could be involved? Analyzing what we know so far 

Since the SmackDown after SummerSlam, Roman Reigns has yet to appear in WWE. While The Tribal Chief is advertised for the September 13 edition of the blue brand, as per reports, the Stamford-based promotion has bigger plans for the leader of The Bloodline.

As per several reports, Roman Reigns will face John Cena at Crown Jewel in 2023. Despite the match not being made official, most believe it will soon be done. If they lock horns in Saudi Arabia, there will be a lot at Stake. WWE could also add a stipulation to make the match more interesting.

At Crown Jewel 2023, there is a possibility that Reigns and Cena could collide in a Title vs. Career match. Given the leader of Cenation has hinted at retirement on multiple occasions, a loss against Reigns would be the perfect retirement as Cena considers him to be The GOAT.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns losing at Crown Jewel in 2023 seems unlikely. Per reports, WWE expects Reigns to break records never seen before and remain the champion even after WrestleMania 40. If the reports are accurate, a potential title vs. career match would end John Cena's prestigious wrestling career.

Roman Reigns will reportedly face a massive SmackDown superstar at Survivor Series

In recent years, Roman Reigns' achievements in WWE have been nothing short of remarkable. While earlier this year, he surpassed 1,000 days as a world champion, what is even more impressive is that he has beaten big names. However, the end of Reigns' run seems far from near.

Recently, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed WWE is potentially looking at a match between Roman Reigns and LA Knight for Survivor Series. If this bout takes place, it will be the first time the two men will lock horns.

A match between Reigns and Knight would also make sense, given the latter recently aligned himself with John Cena to fight against Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023. WWE could build on this storyline to book a match between Reigns and Knight at Survivor Series.

If a match between the two superstars does take place, WWE can expect great viewership, given the popularity of both superstars. While the Survivor Series is still far away, it will be interesting to see if this match takes place, and if it does, then how WWE will build it up.