Did John Cena drops a massive hint on his WWE retirement? Real reason for his current run

The legendary John Cena has provided valuable perspectives regarding his future commitment to WWE, indicating his eventual retirement.

The 16-time champ visited India last month during the Superstar Spectacle event, along with other members of the roster.

During his visit to India for the Superstar Spectacle, The Cenation Leader said on the Namastey India Special, which was broadcast on Sony Sports Network, that he doesn't know how long his body will allow him to perform in-ring. He discussed the limitations created by his advancing age and expressed gratitude for the support he received from the Indian fans.

'I'm leaning towards 50, and I don't know how much longer I will be physically able to do it. I haven't been here since 2006, this is the first time I've performed here and as my career hits the 21-year-old mark, I didn't know if I was gonna have another chance. People talk about wanting to win championships, I just wanna spread the excitement that is WWE around the world and for me to call it a career without stopping in India would not have been right so I'm very very glad to be here. It means so much to me."

On September 8, during the Superstar Spectacle held in Hyderabad, John Cena participated in his maiden wrestling match in India, teaming up with Seth Rollins. Cena's previous visit to India occurred in 2006, during his tenure as the WWE Champion.

John Cena made his return to WWE amid Hollywood strikes

Due to the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike, John Cena made his return to WWE, and it has been confirmed that Cena will be appearing on the blue brand for this whole month, as he has been officially scheduled to make appearances until October 28th.

His last match was a loss to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, and he is currently embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline, with an upcoming bout against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso slated to take place at WWE Fastlane 2023. He is set to team up with LA Knight to take on the duo.

For more than a decade, Cena was the undisputed face of WWE, and to this day, his appearances on WWE programming are major events.

As stated by the 16-time World Champion, he is approaching the age of 50 and is involved in acting endeavors. Consequently, the likelihood of him participating in prolonged stints with WWE in the future may be limited.

