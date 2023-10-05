Massive plans reportedly in place for Roman Reigns

According to reports, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on his way to reaching new heights in his current run.

The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable ever since he captured the Universal Championship back in 2020. For over three years, the 38-year-old star has smashed the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Jey Uso, Goldberg, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and many others who have tried to dethrone him.

In June 2023, The Bloodline member reached 1028 days as the Universal Champion, surpassing Pedro Morales' reign as one of the longest-reigning champions in the company's history.

The star has been absent from SmackDown TV for a few weeks in the midst of The Bloodline's collapse. WrestleMania 40 is around the corner and the likes of The Rock and Cody Rhodes have been name-dropped as potential challengers for Reigns' at the show.

On speaking to an undisclosed source, Xero News has reported that Roman Reigns is set to break major records that the WWE Universe has never seen before.

Roman Reigns told Paul Heyman to be on WWE NXT next week

On the latest episode of NXT, Bron Breakker confronted Carmelo Hayes after the latter lost his title to Ilja Dragunov. Later it was announced that the two men will re-ignite their rivalry on the upcoming episode of NXT.

The 29-year-old star in a backstage video stated that John Cena will be in his corner during his contest against Breakker. Given that the Leader of Cenation is involved in a feud with Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on TV, it ticked off The Tribal Chief to have his backup underestimated.

After Cena was announced for NXT, Paul Heyman in a backstage appearance stated that by the orders of The Tribal Chief, he will be in Breakker's corner next week.

Cena in an interview has already mentioned he has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. It will be exciting to see The Tribal Chief and John Cena go at each other before the latter hangs his boots.

