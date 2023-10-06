LA Knight discloses his goal that is on par with becoming WWE Champion

What LA Knight managed to achieve on WWE television thus far is miraculous considering where he was a year prior, according to many within the industry.

Perhaps his biggest match to date will happen this Saturday night when he joins forces with The GOAT John Cena to take on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

During a recent appearance on SHAK Wrestling, Knight was asked about his goals in WWE. Introspectively, he stated that becoming the WWE Champion is one of them. The Megastar also added that being the top guy - the face of the company - is what he aspires to:

"Obviously for me, I want to be at the top of the mountain," Knight said. "There are a lot of hurdles to get there. But I always wanted to be for me, if you're not aiming to be the WWE Champion, if you're not aiming to be that top guy, the face of the company, and in the conversation as far as some of the greats... Umm, that would be at least close to that goal line." [10:42-11:07]

Knight went from a fashion model gimmick that didn't work for the crowd, to achieving a surge in popularity while working with the late Bray Wyatt. Despite a dull period in between, it seems The Megastar is on his way to bigger and better things in the Stamford-based promotion.

LA Knight says he has "no business" teaming up with John Cena at WWE Fastlane

John Cena recently spoke candidly about the 40-year-old on WWE's The Bump. According to The GOAT, the latter reminds him of himself. Cena even went to the extent of drawing parallels between their careers.

LA Knight revealed in the aforementioned interview his frame of mind heading into Saturday's Fastlane. Reflecting on his career in the global juggernaut over the past year, he said:

"Well, in a weird way, I have no business being here," about the upcoming tag team match alongside John Cena. "I mean if we look a year ago, where I was, what I was doing, what a hell of a turnaround. Damn near unheard of." [2:55-3:06]

Knight further added that he felt somebody had to step in after AJ Styles was taken out by The Bloodline. It's an interesting situation on SmackDown as Knight, Styles and even Cena are not too far away as potential challengers for Roman Reigns. The creative team will likely pull all the stops before November's international show Crown Jewel.

