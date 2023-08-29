[WATCH] Bray Wyatt's perspective as a WWE Superstar from eight years ago aged bittersweet

In more ways than one, late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt gave back to the global juggernaut wrestling promotion that put him on the map. It was a platform for him to showcase his exceptional storytelling ability.

Little did any of us know that The Eater of Worlds was working on his final storyline with LA Knight between late 2022 and early 2023. The latter rose following his rivalry with Bray Wyatt and is now deemed The Megastar.

Sam Roberts of NotSam Wrestling recently shared a throwback post of an interview he conducted with Bray Wyatt prior to the former WWE Champion's WrestleMania showdown with The Undertaker in 2015. The late superstar articulated his stance on rising superstars facing him in the future:

"I'm not trying to be Undertaker in no way, shape or form. I'm trying to be Bray, and I'm trying to create my own legacy. So going forward, all these big matches, and all these giant things that I've done, and what I'll do in the future, it all will end with a message that I'll be remembered for," Wyatt stated.

The clip concluded with Bray Wyatt saying that in the future if a new star faces him at WrestleMania, the locker room should go up to his opponent and congratulate him for making it:

"I want one day for a young guy to find out that he is gonna be wrestling Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, and I want everyone in the room to come and congratulate him."

Check out the clip below:

LA Knight will face former WWE Champion at Payback

The Miz sparked a rivalry with LA Knight a few weeks ago following The Biggest Party of the Summer. It has now come to a breaking point, and the two are scheduled to face each other at Payback on September 2nd. Knight even picked up an impressive win over Finn Balor this past week on Friday Night SmackDown.

Furthermore, The Megastar paid homage to his rival, who helped catapult him to new heights. The bout between him and Bray Wyatt happened at the Royal Rumble event in January 2023, and the former isn't the "young guy" Bray had envisioned. Needless to say, The Eater of Worlds made a star out of the 40-year-old.

Bray Wyatt's WWE career ended abruptly, and it stings that he passed very young. But what bookended his career was the making of a new WWE Superstar who rose to the occasion, and the fans love him something fierce - LA Knight.

Will The Miz steal the win at Payback over LA Knight or will the latter soundly defeat The A-Lister? Sound off in the comments section below!

