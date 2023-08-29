The Miz was "spot on" with his LA Knight impersonation on RAW, claim WWE fans

WWE Superstar The Miz has an impressive list of top superstars whom he has perfectly impersonated, including The Rock and John Cena. The A-Lister has added LA Knight to the mix with his "spot on" imitation on RAW this week.

Miz and Knight have been in a feud over the last few weeks, with both superstars taking brutal shots at each other. LA Knight mocked Miz recently during this past Sunday's Live event, where he imitated the Grand Slam Champion's dance to poke fun at him.

The Miz hit back at LA Knight with a brilliant segment on RAW this week where he impersonated the latter. The A-Lister walked out to LA Knight's theme music, and it took everyone a few minutes to realize the act.

Miz walked inside the ring and cut a solid promo in LA Knight's voice, not-so-subtly drawing parallels to similar characters immortalized in the Attitude Era. One of the best moments from the segment saw Miz play with the "Yeah" and "What" chants to illustrate his point.

Ultimately, he quit the act and cut a promo as The Miz, saying that anyone can play his rival's on-screen persona, but no one would be another him. Fans loved the segment and credited it for adding a much-needed intensity to an already entertaining feud on RAW.

Several hailed Miz as the Master of Disguise owing to his excellent track record with impersonations. Others were left amazed by his tactful work as a top heel. Here's what WWE fans had to say about The Miz impersonating LA Knight on RAW this week:

WWE has confirmed that The Miz will lock horns with LA Knight at the upcoming premium live event, Payback. It remains to be seen how Knight would respond to The Miz on SmackDown later this week.

LA Knight defeated a former WWE world champion in SmackDown's main event

WWE paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt after his tragic death left the wrestling world united in grief, and LA Knight headlined the show. Knight was the last wrestler to face Bray Wyatt. The two had locked horns in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble 2023, where Wyatt left with a win.

Knight honored Bray Wyatt in his promo before his match against Finn Balor. The two superstars delivered an entertaining contest while honoring the former WWE Champion's legacy on the tribute show. The Megastar emerged victorious, gaining momentum ahead of a massive bout on Saturday.

