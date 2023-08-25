Roman Reigns to break character for the first time in 3 years? What WWE SmackDown may have in store

Roman Reigns is not advertised for WWE SmackDown tonight, but the Tribal Chief could make an unscheduled appearance on the blue brand to pay tribute to his long-time rival Bray Wyatt following the latter's untimely demise.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media to break the tragic news of Bray Wyatt's passing at the age of 36. The wrestling world was shocked to learn about the former World Champion's death and expects the company to produce a tribute show tonight. WWE reportedly scrapped all plans for SmackDown this week following Bray Wyatt's death. But, as of this writing, there is no concrete update on the creative plans for the upcoming show.

A huge surprise could see Roman Reigns appear on the blue brand and break character for the first time in three years to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt. The two share a long history, dating back to when Reigns was a member of The SHIELD, and Bray led the Wyatt Family.

Reigns' storylines with Bray were often entertaining, and fans fondly look back at their time together. Considering the event's magnitude, it would be a pleasant surprise to have the biggest heel in the company appear on screen to eulogize Bray Wyatt's unmatched legacy.

Update on WWE's plans for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on SmackDown tonight

According to the latest backstage report, Jimmy Uso will appear on SmackDown this week. Paul Heyman confirmed his appearance a while ago and is expected to be on the show as well, alongside Solo Sikoa. However, no word exists on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso potentially appearing on the show.

"Jimmy Uso will be in the building, no word on Roman Reigns/Jey Uso appearances tonight, they are not advertised. Heyman and Sikoa are expected to be at the show too. Told to expect a teary show."

Expand Tweet

The last time Reigns faced Bray Wyatt was at Payback 2020 in a triple-threat match featuring former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman. Wyatt as "The Fiend" put the Universal Championship on the line in a match that ended in Reigns' victory after he pinned the Monster Among Monsters.

The Tribal Chief technically never pinned Bray in the title match, but it marked the beginning of Roman Reigns' historic championship reign in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the Tribal Chief will make his presence known on the blue brand, should WWE decide to produce a massive tribute show for Bray Wyatt on this week's SmackDown.

Would you like to see Roman appear on SmackDown to pay his respects to Bray Wyatt? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?