The Bloodline's status for WWE SmackDown - Reports

A report has come out on the status of The Bloodline and The Usos for tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Bray Wyatt has tragically passed away at 36 years old. Wyatt's sudden passing has left the wrestling world in mourning. Fans are expecting tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown to be a tribute show celebrating the life and career of Bray Wyatt.

As per Xero News, Jimmy Uso will be present at the arena during SmackDown. There's no word on if Jey Uso will make an appearance on the show. As for The Bloodline, Roman Reigns is not advertised for the show. Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa are expected to be at SmackDown.

"Jimmy Uso will be in the building, no word on Roman Reigns/Jey Uso appearances tonight, they are not advertised. Heyman and Sikoa are expected to be at the show too. Told to expect a teary show."

The Bloodline has been the biggest act on SmackDown for about three years now. The origins of Reigns' faction involved Bray Wyatt as well, as Reigns turned heel by attacking him at SummerSlam 2020.

Reigns defeated Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback 2020 to become the Universal Champion, a title belt that he holds to this day.

