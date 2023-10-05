"I think what he's done is incredible" - John Cena praises WWE Superstar ahead of Fastlane

John Cena has praised a WWE Superstar heading into Fastlane this Saturday night in Indianapolis.

The Cenation Leader is scheduled to team up with LA Knight to battle The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at the premium live event. AJ Styles was originally supposed to be Cena's partner, but The Bloodline unleashed a brutal attack on The Phenomenal One on a recent edition of SmackDown. LA Knight has stepped in as Cena's new partner for the match at Fastlane, and the 16-time world champion is excited about it.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, John Cena praised LA Knight for never giving up and doing things his own way. Cena added that what the veteran has done to get himself in this position is incredible.

"LA Knight and my story runs a little bit of parallel, he just refused to give up, never give up, and has done it his own way. Even a lot of times being an underdog and being forgotten by people in the bowels of the arena, but not forgotten by the people in the arena, cheering him on. I think what he’s done is incredible. We work so hard to get where we are at," he said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

John Cena claims he has unfinished business with Roman Reigns in WWE

John Cena believes he still has unfinished business with Roman Reigns in WWE.

During his appearance today on WWE's The Bump, the 46-year-old admitted that there is a chance for another match against Roman Reigns down the line. The Tribal Chief got the better of Cena the last time the two battled in a singles match at SummerSlam 2021. John Cena got a measure of revenge when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final SmackDown of 2022.

"I did get a fair fight. I finished second, which isn't too bad. As long as you're in WWE, it's unfinished business. As long as you're here, there's another match, there is another chance, there is another day. So there's unfinished business? Sure, of course," he said.

John Cena's return to the company coincided with the writers' strike in Hollywood. Only time will tell how long the veteran will be an active superstar now that the strike has finally come to an end.

Are you excited for Cena and Knight versus The Bloodline at Fastlane? Which team do you think will win this Saturday at the premium live event? Sound off in the comments section below.

