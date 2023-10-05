WWE fans leaning towards Roman Reigns facing a 40-year-old star for the first time at Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns might not be around on TV these days, but it's hard to imagine the Royal Rumble without WWE's biggest star. Fans have pushed LA Knight's name to the fore as the most likely candidate to face the Tribal Chief in 2024.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has taken a break as the company gradually transitions to a new arc in The Bloodline storyline. Roman Reigns, however, is expected to be back soon and be an important figure in WWE's plans as they build towards another WrestleMania season.

The Crown Jewel event in November and The Royal Rumble in 2024 are two shows that the company has a lot riding on, and Roman Reigns will expectedly be in action. Fans were recently asked about their early predictions for the Rumble, and many felt WWE was setting up an LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns clash.

The other superstars who were mentioned include AJ Styles and John Cena; however, WWE might have grander plans featuring the Cenation Leader and Reigns, as you can read here.

As far as the Royal Rumble is concerned, having a red-hot LA Knight challenge Reigns in their first-ever WWE showdown would be the ideal booking decision, as the fanbase opined below:

Fans have their say on who Roman Reigns should face at Royal Rumble 2024.

You can check out all the reactions in the thread below:

Has WWE actually hinted towards LA Knight being a possible Roman Reigns opponent?

The rise of the man briefly known as Max Dupri has been nothing short of mind-boggling! LA Knight has been getting reactions that most aspiring top guys dream about, and it has all happened rather organically.

WWE, to their credit, has also allowed Knight to shine and has presented him alongside some established superstars. The 40-year-old has already begun feuding with The Bloodline and he is set to team up with John Cena to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane.

WWE is making active efforts to elevate Knight to the next level, and it was evident from a recent backstage exchange with Paul Heyman. Being in the corner of Cena would be another feather in the cap for LA, who is on a quest to cement himself as a main event star.

A strong showing at Fastlane would put him in strong contention for a shot at Roman's championship. A glance at the calender tells us that The Royal Rumble would be the perfect platform to pull the trigger on the long-awaited match.

What do you guys think about a potential Knight vs Reigns matchup? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.