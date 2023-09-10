Did WWE accidentally spoil LA Knight's major plan on SmackDown? Analyzing potential hint

LA Knight is currently among the most popular superstars on WWE's roster. On the latest edition of SmackDown, The Megastar seemingly initiated a new rivalry with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. For those unaware, Knight scored a pinfall victory against Theory on the blue brand while Waller watched from ringside.

During the show, the Stamford-based promotion seemingly dropped massive hints about the potential plans for LA Knight. In a backstage segment, Knight and Paul Heyman briefly exchanged words after The Megastar interrupted Adam Pearce and Heyman's chat.

After the interruption, Heyman praised Knight and revealed he was a massive fan of The Megastar. However, the segment concluded with The Bloodline member telling Knight to knock on the door before interrupting him again. Many believe the angle planted the seeds for a future clash between Roman Reigns and the former Million Dollar Champion.

During a backstage segment, Reigns' Special Counsel seemingly mocked Knight for his popular "Yeah!" catchphrase a few weeks back. Another potential scenario is Knight possibly dethroning The Tribal Chief somehow. If it happens, Heyman could join forces with Knight by betraying the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Paul Heyman and Knight's potential pairing could help The Megastar cement his place at the top of the card. It could also lead to the duo being booked in more high-profile storylines on the blue brand.

LA Knight will compete on the upcoming episode of SmackDown

After their recent match at Payback 2023, LA Knight and The Miz are set for another clash on the forthcoming edition of the blue show. The rematch was set up due to The A-Lister mocking Knight and John Cena on Miz TV.

LA Knight demanded a rematch against The Miz on SmackDown, which Adam Pearce granted. The company later announced that Miz and Knight will square off again on Friday night.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold next Friday as both stars will once again look to deliver a high-octane contest for the WWE Universe.