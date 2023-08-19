Bloodline member mocks LA Knight on WWE SmackDown; potentially teases new feud 

The Bloodline is still the hottest thing in WWE, even though Paul Heyman was the only member of the group to make an appearance on SmackDown this week.

As part of this week's show, Heyman was interviewed backstage. While avoiding giving an update on the current issues within the family, Heyman insulted LA Knight. He called the rising star a "flash in the pan" before mocking his "yeah" catchphrase.

Knight will respond to this in some way, and it could then open the door to a showdown between Knight and Roman Reigns. Now that Jimmy and Jey Uso have their own rivalry, it would free up Reigns to step outside his family and defend his undisputed championship against someone different.

The WWE Universe has been pushing for Knight to be given the boost he deserves. This could be a decent alternative direction for him after losing his chance to challenge for the United States Championship earlier in the night.

Roman Reigns isn't expected to be part of Payback, but he could challenge him to a match later in the year.

