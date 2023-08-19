The Miz reacts after costing popular superstar a championship opportunity

The Miz reacted after he cost one of the most popular superstars a championship opportunity.

LA Knight and The Miz have crossed paths recently as the former took shots at the A-Lister. This didn't sit well with the former WWE Champion, who teased an appearance on SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, during the Grayson Waller Effect, LA Knight appeared to confront Austin Theory. He said he didn't care who was the United States Champion because he would eventually win that title. He then challenged Theory to a number one contender's match for the United States Championship.

The match was pretty good, with LA Knight staying in control and looking good for most of it. At the start of the match, Miz came out and sat at ringside. During the match, Knight tossed Theory into the A-Lister.

Later in the match, Miz got involved and caused a distraction resulting in Knight losing the match and his championship opportunity. Following the match, Miz took to Twitter to react to his involvement.

This distraction will help set up a new rivalry between these two men.

