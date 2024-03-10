Cody Rhodes' story getting finished at WrestleMania XL but not with the result many fans expect is possible, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes Cody Rhodes' story will have an end at WrestleMania XL, no matter the result of his title match.

The American Nightmare will challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, for the second consecutive year at WrestleMania XL. Last Friday, The Great One informed Rhodes that if he failed to finish his story at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All, he would never receive another shot at The Tribal Chief's title. Many fans now believe the 38-year-old will dethrone the leader of The Bloodline.

Mark Henry discussed the newest stipulation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match on the Busted Open podcast. He claimed Rhodes' story will finish at this year's Show of Shows, whether he wins or loses.

"Cody can win this and go on, or Cody can lose and maybe he don't have a shot at The Tribal Chief, but maybe has a new story versus The Rock. So, it's not like he's gonna go away. Cody's not gonna go away. There's gonna be an ending, whether it's positive or negative. We're gonna get an ending. The story will be finished. They didn't give you the answer," he said. [14:00 - 14:38]

Cody Rhodes could face The Rock after WWE WrestleMania XL

After turning heel a few weeks ago, The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. He later insulted The American Nightmare in several promos on social media and WWE SmackDown.

Last Friday, the two stood face-to-face on the blue brand as Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins accepted The Brahma Bull's challenge to a tag team match against him and Roman on Night One at WrestleMania XL. The confrontation ended with the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner slapping The Rock after the latter made yet another insulting comment about him.

After the massive tag team match was made official, Mark Henry claimed on the Busted Open podcast that The Rock and Rhodes could very well go head-to-head after WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see how this story unfolds.

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you think Cody Rhodes will win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion